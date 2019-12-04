Cardi B Defends Offset After He’s Accused of DMing Other Women

Cardi B continues to defend her husband Offset.

Recent drama started after 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade exposed Offset for sliding into her DM. “Miss you [for real]” said the DM.

Jade shared it on her Instagram with a caption that said: “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her??????? There [is] a lot of sh– I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that.”

Shortly after, several NSFW tweets appeared on Offset’s Twitter, making it seem like he was hacked. However, many people believed Offset tweeted the weird and claimed he was hacked, just so he can messages to mask the scandal Jade opened up.

And Cardi stands with her husband.

“We look crazy …don’t mind us y’all we both sick and just woke up …anyways we not going to entertain bullsh–,” she captioned her Instagram video. The clip featured Cardi and Offset just waking up from a nap after being awake all night sick. “I was hacked,” Offset chimed in while holding Kulture.

“We been so good. We had a sweet weekend, he wasn’t going to play himself like that,” Cardi said.

It is worthy to note that Cardi previously, allegedly, led an attack on Jade and another woman while she was bartending at Angels strip club in Queens, New York, on Aug. 29, 2018, amid rumors that Offset had cheated on Cardi with Jade. Bottles were thrown and her injuries from the chaos reportedly required medical attention. The case is still pending.

Watch Cardi B defend Offset while attempting to defuse the situation below.