Cardi B Defends Erica Nweledim’s Style

Cardi B has come to the defence of former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nweledim after someone came for her style.

A Twitter user had compared the upcoming actress’s style with that of the American rapper and while hailing Cardi B’s clothing choice and overall style, had dissed the former reality TV star’s own.

The tweep tagged Cardi B’s version of a similar look; ‘Grammy style’ while referring to Erica’s version as ‘Grandma Style’.

However, Cardi B caught wind of the tweet and complimented the checkered look by Erica Nweledim noting;

“I like it tho. It’s different and classy, mines is different and edgy”.

Following Cardi’s reply on the tweep’s post, Erica joined the conversation thread replying that;.

“Hahahaha thanks that’s what I was going for”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

