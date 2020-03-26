Cardi B Defends Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory: “I Said What I Said”

Cardi B has spoken up after Idris Elba slammed those who are spreading the conspiracy theories that celebrities have been paid to say they tested positive for coronavirus.

Recall that Cardi B first made that accusation last week and in prompted a reply from Elba, who dismissed such claims as “stupidness.”

Now, Cardi has returned to her Instagram to double down.

Clarifying her position with the caption, “I said what I said,” she said that Trump breeds confusion when he tells the general public, “‘Do not get tested because we do not have enough test kits to test everybody.’ But if a celebrity is saying, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t have no symptoms, I’m feeling good, I feel healthy, I don’t feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I’m positive for the coronavirus—that causes confusion.”

“That makes people be like, ‘Well, wait a minute now. I don’t have no symptoms, but I know I went out this and that day. Shit, I might just have it. Shit, I’m scared because I’m around my kid, I’m around my grandparent. What should I do?’” she continued.

Cardi then addressed some of the failings of our health guidances, including isolating yourself when you test positive. “A lot of people live in small-ass apartments with multiple people,” she continued, explaining how easy it is to infect your spouse and children. “On top of that, a lot of celebrities have the luxury to pay $34,000 or whatever the fuck it cost to get tested and treated. A lot of these people don’t have that money! Some people don’t even have enough money to fucking afford health care!”

“This could have been prevented months ago when they found out the shit it was doing in China. They shouldn’t be charging Medicaid, health insurance, none of that shit. This is y’all fault it got in the motherfucking country.”

Watch her below: