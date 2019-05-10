Cardi B Countersued by Blogger in Messy Lawsuit Drama

Cardi B has now been countersued by the same woman she dragged to court just two months ago for defamation.

According to The Blast, Latasha K is seeking $1 million in damages, and that the rapper lied about her on social media, which allegedly prompted Cardi fans to lodge death threats against her. The celebrity blogger is suing Cardi in federal court.

The blogger, who runs an account titled unWinewithTashaK, added that Cardi’s statements online have negatively affected her business, as she has 500k followers and has allegedly been losing subscribers and advertisers.

Recall that their drama started after Cardi sued Latasha and fellow vlogger Starmarie Ebony Jones in March over widely publicized claims they allegedly made about the rapper and her family. Over the course of 14 months, Latasha allegedly disparaged Cardi in a series of videos, even claiming that her daughter Kulture suffered “intellectual disabilities” because of Cardi’s drug use while pregnant.

Cardi initially addressed this on her Instagram. “I’m gonna sue you for defamation of character because I let that bitch play and talk shit about me, but when you talk shit about my daughter …” she said on Instagram Live. “Bitch you a whole fucking weirdo. A bitch that’s 40 years old and pregnant too, and then all you can do is talk shit about me, ho. Fuck outta here.” Later, Cardi filed the defamation lawsuit and sought unspecified damages and an injunction ordering videos to be taken offline. Now, Latasha has claimed that she gave Cardi the opportunity to discuss the exchange, however she reportedly declined. In her countersuit, the vlogger’s lawyer claimed Cardi made false accusations about her. “Cardi B began to publicly defame Ms. Kebe, referring to her as ‘this blogger lady,’ by stating that Ms. Kebe makes up fake stories; harasses all of Cardi B’s friends; constantly stalks Cardi B; falsely claims that she has legitimate sources giving her information about Cardi B; uses Cardi B’s name for ‘click bait’; and many other false accusations.” She further stated that she has received “gang-related threats” as a result of Cardi’s commentary online, and has had to move residences on account of the intimidation. Given the nature of her accusations, she is also claiming emotional distress.