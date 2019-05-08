Cardi B Confirms She Got Liposuction After Having Baby Kulture

Cardi B has confirmed that she recently got a liposuction surgery done.

The Money rapper spoke about this during a performance in Memphis last weekend, and this comes months after the birth of her daughter Kulture.

“I have some news for y’all,” she said during her concert on Saturday. “I should have canceled today. I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f*ck up my lipo. But b*tch, I’m still gonna get my motherf*cking money bag, let’s go!”

And that’s not all.

Last week, she admitted she had her breasts redone. “I just got my boobs redone,” she said. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel, like, not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f*cked me up. She did. She so did.”

All of this follows her Instagram post a few months ago, when she showed off her totally ripped stomach in an Instagram Story, insisting she had never gotten lipo. “I never did lipo, bro. Never,” she said at the time.