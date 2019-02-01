Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Working Things Out

Cardi B and Offset may be getting back together sooner than we all think.

The “Money” rapper, who very often takes to Twitter to praise her husband’s penis, confirmed this yesterday.

According to Cosmopolitan, she was leaving a New York courthouse after her assault case was postponed to April when someone caught up with her and asked about her and Offset’s relationship.

And cardi graciously replied, “We’re working it out, baby.”

Shortly afterwards, TMZ claimed that Cardi is heading down south to Atlanta to move back into their home, where she apparently hasn’t been since leaving Offset. But Cardi has since taken to her social media to set the records straight.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said per Cosmopolitan. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners—and you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody fault, it’s just like, I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore.”