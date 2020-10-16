Cardi B Confirms She and Offset are Back Together

Cardi B isn’t moving forward with her divorce from Offset as the pair have reconciled and are back together.

The “WAP” crooner confirmed fans’ speculations that the married pair had reunited after a video from Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas, last weekend, went viral.

In the video, the mother of one had twerked on her husband and given him a kiss after she received the gift of a customised Rolls Royce from him.

During an Instagram live session, the Grammy Awards winner told fans that yes, she had indeed made up with her Migos rapper beau because she’s crazy like that and misses his d*ck.

“You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media, that’s exactly how I be arguing with my man,’ Cardi told her followers in an Instagram Live video.

“When people be saying I be doing s**t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b***h. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a nigga up… I just be starting to miss [him]…

‘”t’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k.’

Many fans felt she made up with Offset because of the expensive gifts he buys her, tagging her materialistic. Responding to this, Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar said;

“People saying that I took him back and I’m materialistic, I like material things but what do you want me to do? Take a Rolls Royce and then I [ignore] him? No I really wanted a Rolls Royce.

‘We’re just two really young motherf*****s who got married early and that’s what we are.

‘We’re not no different than y’all f*****g dysfunctional a*s relationships. We the same way.’

Cardi B filed to divorce Offset in September after three years of marriage on grounds that she was tired of their constant arguments and wanted out before he cheats on her again.

