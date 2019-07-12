Cardi B Claps Back After That Jermaine Dupri ‘Strippers Rapping’ Diss

Cardi B has a response for Jermaine Dupri who had a lot to say recently about female rappers.

During a recent sit-down with People TV, the hip-hop veteran was asked to name his favorite femcee in the game. The hosts threw out a few names, like Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B, all of which Dupri didn’t find impressive

“I can’t really say. The only reason why I can’t say is because I feel they’re all rapping about the same things,” he explained. “I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. I think they’re trying to show⁠—for me, it’s like strippers rapping. And as far as rap goes, I’m not getting who’s the best rapper. I’m getting like, ‘OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club.’ It’s like, ‘OK, who’s going to be the rapper?’ At some point, somebody’s going to have to break out of that mold and just show us⁠—talk about other things, just rap about other things besides that.”

This stirred a heated response from hip-hop fans, and now Cardi B has taken to her Instagram to address the on-going criticism of her sexual lyrics.

“I have seen a lot of people sayin’ ‘Nowadays, female rappers only talk about they pussy and shit. And now that Jermaine Dupri bring it up, now I’m gonna say something about it, right,” Cardi said in an Instagram video. “First of all, I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend, you know what I’m sayin’? And second of all, it seems like that’s what people wanna hear. I ain’t even gonna front, because let me tell you something: When I did ‘Be Careful,’ people was talking mad shit in the beginning, like, ‘What the fuck is this? This is not what I expected. I expected this, I expected that.’ So it’s like, if that’s what people ain’t tryna hear, then, alright, I’mma start rapping about my pussy again.”

She then changed gears and started blasting blogs for failing to support female rappers who aren’t strictly rapping about sex.

“There’s a lot of female rappers that be rapping they ass off and don’t be talking about they pussy and don’t be talking about getting down and dirty, and y’all don’t be supporting them,” she said. “Y’all don’t be supporting them and they be mad dope. These bloggers don’t support them, they don’t give them the recognition. So don’t blame that shit on us when y’all not the ones that’s supporting them.”

Cardi then gave a shoutout to artists like Tierra Whack, Rapsody, and Kamaiyah, before urging everyone to show them support.

