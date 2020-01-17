Cardi B Celebrates Offset’s Clothing Line and Sexual Prowess in Instagram Post

ukamaka

Cardi B knows how to sing Offset’s praises on social media.

Recently, the rapper unveiled his collaborative fashion line with Chaz A Jordan, and Cardi stepped out in a see-through suit to support him. And on her Instagram, she wrote her husband the most-heartwarming, signature Cardi-wild note, saying:

“Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan .I am so proud of you ! From filming on two shows ,recording and working on so many other things .The dick feels better when is coming from a hard working man 💪🏽.I love you.”

Check out her posts below:

