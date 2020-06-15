Cardi B Celebrates Her Honours Class of 2020 Award: “Thank you NAIJA!”

Cardi B, aka Chioma B, is mighty grateful to Nigerians who voted for her in the just-concluded The NET Honours Class of 2020 awards.

The rapper was nominated for the ‘Most Popular Female Foreign Celebrity’ category alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian. And the Bardi Gang all over the world did their thing to make sure that their queen emerged the winner.

And Cardi retweeted the news, showing how grateful she is. “Thank you Naija,” said the rapper who won the hearts of many people after she visited Lagos and adopted the name Chioma B.

Check out her post below:

