Cardi B Cancels Show over Plastic Surgery Complications

American rapper Cardi B is reportedly backing out of a Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland, United States scheduled for this weekend.

According to gossip site TMZ, the cancellation was due to some serious fallout from her recent cosmetic surgeries.

After the birth of her first child Kulture, Cardi B admitted that she went under the knife and had a procedure done on her breasts.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ singer was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival this Friday night in Baltimore, but now it’s been postponed because she is pulling out.

Sources close to the rapper told TMZ that the singer needs to recover from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation.

The source said it has gotten so bad, she simply can’t perform and her doctors had encouraged her she needs time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover.

The site claims that Doctors are recommending a couple of weeks of R & R.

Cardi recently performed at Rolling Loud in Miami and was twerking non-stop in Los Angeles at the launch party for her Fashion Nova clothing line.

The New York native told the crowd at her May 5 concert in Memphis she should have canceled because “moving too much is going to f*** up my lipo.”

Sources say the surgeries are finally catching up to her and the heavy workload proved to be too much, too soon.