Cardi B Calls Out Lawyer Who Criticised Her Courtroom Fashion Style

Cardi B has taken to her Instagram to call out the famous lawyer, Joe Tacopina, who had a lot to say about her courtroom outfits.

Recall that Cardi is facing a slew of felony charges following her connection to an incident that took place at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York last August, during which two women got brutally assaulted. And speaking with the New York Post, the lawyer representing the women, Joe Tacopina, critiqued the rapper’s high-fashion choices during her appearances in Queens Supreme Court.

“Cardi treats her trips to the courthouse like a runway show,” Tacopina told the New York Post.

And in a series of videos posted on her Instagram which have since been deleted, Cardi slammed the lawyer, saying, “I don’t dress inappropriately when I go to court. I dress like a young fucking lady. Where am I supposed to get my suits from H&M?”

She further explained that she once had to go to court without any makeup other than her ChapStick. Cardi also asked why the lawyer, who also represents Meek Mill and supports his criminal justice reform, will be tearing her down.

