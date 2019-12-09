Cardi B Breaks Silence After Ghanaian Celebs Accuse Her of Standing Them Up

Cardi B has taken to her Instagram to address claims that she deliberately stood up Ghanaian celebrities who were invited to meet with her.

In case you missed it: some stars like Fela Makafui, Queen Afi, Wendy Shay, and more, shared their displeasure with the American rapper who they claimed kept them waiting for hours.

Well, Cardi says she suffered diarrhea and so couldn’t come down to meet them. And she had some words for those who cursed her out.

See her videos below:

If it is coming, it is doing. Wendy Shay, Cardi B has replied you😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 she's Cardi B and you're Wendy Shay so reply back 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #cardibinGhana 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/o7pqcWGfUF — 🖤Eli Kofi🖤 (@eli___k) December 8, 2019

Cardi B doing a live video in the toilet saying Ghanaians have been claiming that she’s lying, when it’s their food that got her fucked up 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YGsUCRuzTi — King Iseunife 👑 (@TheShawnife) December 8, 2019