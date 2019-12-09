Cardi B Breaks Silence After Ghanaian Celebs Accuse Her of Standing Them Up

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Cardi B Breaks Silence After Ghanaian Celebs Accuse Her of Standing Them Up

Cardi B has taken to her Instagram to address claims that she deliberately stood up Ghanaian celebrities who were invited to meet with her.

In case you missed it: some stars like Fela Makafui, Queen Afi, Wendy Shay, and more, shared their displeasure with the American rapper who they claimed kept them waiting for hours.

Well, Cardi says she suffered diarrhea and so couldn’t come down to meet them. And she had some words for those who cursed her out.

See her videos below:

Related Posts

Ghanaian Celebrities Brawl With Cardi B on Social Media and It’s Messy!

December 9, 2019

Rapper Juice WRLD Dies at 21 Following Seizure

December 8, 2019
simi

This Video of Simi and Mum is the Coolest Thing You’ll See Today!

December 8, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *