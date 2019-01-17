Cardi B Blasts Trump Over Government Shutdown, Calls the U.S.A a “Hellhole”

Cardi B had some words for President Trump reportedly had ordered thousands of government workers to return to their jobs Tuesday, despite the fact that they still won’t get paid.

Posting on her Instagram, Cardi reminded folks who horrible these times are for federal workers. “Trump is now ordering, as in summoning, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” she said Wednesday. “Now, I don’t want to hear any of y’all (expletive) talkin’ ’bout, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.’ Yeah, (expletive)! For Healthcare! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you (expletive) could go check y’all (expletive) at the gynecologist with no (expletive) problem.”

Cardi continued, calling for action: “Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really (expletive) serious bro, this shit is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now.”