So the Disney parody of Cardi B’s hit song, WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion is here.

Per Complex, the clip was developed by Irie Musik Studios and features a variety of revered Disney characters both old and new.

The “WAP”-soundtracked compilation of beloved Disney characters quickly stirred reactions across social media, with many people shocked or pleased by the video.

Watch below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook