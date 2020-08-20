Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Partner With Twitter and Cash App to Give out $1m

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both took to their Twitter recently to announce that they are partnering with Cash App and Twitter to give out a whopping sum of $1 million to women who need financial help in these times.

“To everyone supporting #WAP we see you!!” Cardi and Meg tweeted on Wednesday. “We’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars.”

And many people replied with their handles, with most posting screenshots of the money they received.

This comes days after the rappers’ hit song, “WAP,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first female rap collaboration ever to snatch the No. 1 spot.

