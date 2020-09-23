Carabao Cup: United ease past Luton amid virus chaos

Manchester United moved into the League Cup fourth round with a 3-0 win at Championship Luton Tuesday.

Elsewhere, West Ham boss David Moyes and two of his players contracted the coronavirus ahead of their 5-1 victory against Hull as the pandemic wreaked havoc Tuesday.

Moyes, Josh Cullen and Issa Diop all left the London Stadium after learning of the tests before kick-off and will self-isolate, with the trio said to be asymptomatic.

West Ham were not the only Premier League club affected by the virus as Tottenham’s tie at Leyton Orient was postponed after their fourth tier opponents suffered a Covid-19 outbreak.

At Kenilworth Road, United bounced back from a dismal 3-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes, giving full debuts to goalkeeper Dean Henderson and close-season signing Donny Van De Beek.

United went ahead in the 44th minute when George Moncur fouled Brandon Williams and Juan Mata dispatched the penalty.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to net in the 88th minute before fellow substitute Mason Greenwood’s stoppage-time goal put a flattering gloss on the scoreline.

United will travel to Brighton or Preston in the fourth round while West Ham will play Fleetwood or Everton.

West Bromwich Albion crashed out against second tier Brentford, losing 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

The Bees will now take on Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday.

Newport reached the competition’s last 16 for the first time in their history as the fourth tier side beat Championship club Watford 3-1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

