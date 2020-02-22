Cara Delevingne Drags Justin Bieber for Blocking Her on Instagram

Justin Bieber recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where he spoke, among other things, about his wife’s famous friends.

Playing a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which guests are tasked to answer tough questions or eat disgusting food, the Canadian popstar chose to rank Hailey Baldwin’s friends instead of eating bull penis. And he chose Cara Delevingne as his least favourite of Hailey’s friend.

“Your wife Hailey has some very famous friends that she is really close to. Rank these friends of hers from your favorite to your least favorite,” Corden said when Bieber was propositioned to upset Hailey’s friends or eat bull penis. “Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne, from your favorite to your least favorite.”

And Bieber answered.

“All right, all right. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” he said. “Let’s go back to it, though. I know Kendall the best, I spent the most time with Kendall. She is a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship… It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw you Cara… I don’t wanna eat a bull penis.”

Which is why Cara Delevingne hopped on Instagram to address his comments alongside a clip of the interview.

“Now vs. Then,” she captioned the post, which also included a photo of what appears to be a younger Bieber checking her out and a selfie of them together. “If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me?” she asked. “Love you @haileybieber—he should have just eaten the bull penis.”