Cara Delevingne Breaks Up With Girlfriend Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split after two years of dating.

According to Life & Style magazine, a source close to the pair said they called it quits sometime last month, while Delevingne was self-isolating with friends and family during the coronavirus lockdowns. This source further claimed that Delevingne and the Pretty Little Liars star were experiencing relationship problems prior to the breakup, but “the quarantine didn’t help — it pushed them to split.”

“No one wanted it to be true. They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard,” the source said. “Ashley and Cara are moving on, but their friends are really heartbroken, too. What can you do? They had a good run, and now it’s time to move on. Hopefully, they can remain friends.”

The insider goes on to say there were no signs of infidelity, but Delevingne was leaning into the breakup more so then Benson.

“I don’t think there was a third party involved,” the source added. “I do know that it wasn’t an easy decision.”

Delevingne and Benson fueled the rumour that they were dating back in 2018, after they were spotted kissing on multiple occasions.

