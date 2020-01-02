Car theft: Naira Marley wants out-of-court settlement

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Naira Marley, is negotiating an out-of-court settlement in the alleged car theft case filed against him and three others by the Police.

It is understood that talks between Marley’s lawyer and lawyers representing the complainant in the case, Mr Adelekan Ademola, are at an advanced stage, The Nation writes.

If successful, the charges against the four defendants may be dropped at the next hearing of the case on January 14, 2020.

Marley’s two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

Following the artiste’s failure to honour the court date and pleas for another chance by his counsel, Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji, Mr Elias threatened to order the artiste’s arrest if he didn’t show up on the next adjourned date of January 14.

But Ayodeji said settlement talks were ongoing and may soon come to a conclusion.

“We hope that an agreement will be reached before the next adjourned date,” he said.

According to the lawyer, the Police were not against a peaceful resolution of the matter.

Ayodeji said:

“The police have no problem with an out of court settlement.”