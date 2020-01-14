Car Theft Charges Against Naira Marley Has Been Dismissed

Premium Times is reporting that the car theft charges against Naira Marley and four others have now been dismissed.

Per the outlet, this was done by Tajudeen Elias, a Chief Magistrate of Tinubu Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Island, after receiving a letter of withdrawal of the case.

Recall that Marley, his two brothers – Idris Fashola, 18, and Babatunde Fashola, 24, and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, were facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

Now, the complainant, Adelekan Ademola had agreed to a settlement with the four defendants. Which was why the case was withdrawn and the defendants were discharged when the case came up on Tuesday.

Details of the settlement was not made public.

