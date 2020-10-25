Car Dealer Accuses Comedian Ebiye of Defaulting on Car Payment and Selling Off Same Car

A car dealer has taken to social media to accused Comedian Ebiye of defaulting on the payment of a Mercedes Benz and selling off the same car.

From the posts shared by the dealer, the comedian bought the car on an agreement that he would complete the payment in installments, but the comedian alleged defaulted, and shockingly, went ahead to sell off the car and invest the money in forex trade.

The comedian, who has fallen out with Nigerians on many occasions, has yet to address the drama.

Check out the posts below:

