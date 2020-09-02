Car Crash: Oshiomhole alleges assassination attempt

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said the car accident on Tuesday which claimed the lives of two policemen is a clear case of assassination attempt on his life.

The accident occurred at Oluku junction as the APC was getting set for its campaign at Usen, ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Oshiomhole in a statement by his media aide, Victor Oshioke also implored security agencies to unravel the mystery behind the accident.

The statement reads “Some minutes after 12 pm today Tuesday September 1, 2020, there was a motor accident involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, along Benin Lagos by-pass before Oluku junction”.

“The convoy was headed to Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, where Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was expected to appear at a campaign rally alongside Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 election in the state, when a trailer driving in the same direction veered off its course, hit the back-up Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying 7 policemen, forcing it off the road, into the bush and rammed into the Sports Utility vehicle carrying Comrade Oshiomhole, causing substantial damage.”

Earlier, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State had condoled with Oshiomhole and the APC over the fatal crash.

