Captain Tom Moore’s ‘Garden Walk’ Has Now Raised £20m for NHS

Captain Tom Moore’s ‘garden walk’ has now raised £20m for the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.

The 99-year-old World War II veteran originally aimed to raise just £1,000 for £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by completing laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. But his bravery soon drew international attention, with nearly 800,000 people making donations to his fundraising page.

On Friday morning, his JustGiving page, which temporarily crashed after he finished the challenge nearly 24 hours earlier, was showing donations of more than £17m. Now, it has garnered £20m.

Speaking about the challenge, Captain Moore said, “I feel fine, I hope you’re all feeling fine too.” And in a chat with the BBC, he said the total amount raised so far was “an absolutely fantastic sum of money. I never dreamt I would be involved in such an occasion as this.”

The total includes an undisclosed donation from the Duke of Cambridge, who also wrote to the World War Two veteran.

