‘Can’t Wait’ – Mikel Excited with Super Eagles Return

Nigerian skipper John Mikel Obi could be in line for a return to the Super Eagles squad in 2019 after nearly a year out of the team.

The 31-year-iold midfielder posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page, @mikel_john_Obi, along with a picture of himself in action for Nigeria with the caption, “Can’t-Wait”.

Mikel has not featured for the Super Eagles since the 2018 FIFA World Cup where he failed to lead the team past the group stages of the Mundial.

The former Chelsea midfielder missed Nigeria’s last five games against Seychelles, Libya (home and away), South Africa and Uganda which fuelled talks about his

impending retirement from the national team after 13 years.

But Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr recently insisted that the former Tianjin TEDA and Chelsea midfielder remains in his plans for 2019.

“Mikel remains in our plans and we all know why he has been out of the team. Mikel Obi will decide if he wants to play at AFCON 2019. He was omitted because of fitness issues, but we will look at his performance before the tournament,” Rohr said.

“The situation with Mikel was that after the FIFA World Cup in Russia he wanted to take a break.”

“He told me he needed rest and motivation. When he is ready, he will be back. Mikel is a fantastic captain.

“We will see what happens in the future. We have a new captain Ahmed Musa and its working well he is young with the right spirit.”

Nigeria’s next major international match is the last 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles, scheduled for March 22, before a high-profile friendly against seven-time African champions Egypt.