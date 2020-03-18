‘Can’t be a Christian and a Marlian’ – Adeboye

Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, has stated that there can be no relationship between a Marlian and a Christian.

Marlian is the name of a group of fans of controversial singer, Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola.

It’s a fad that has attracted both famous and ordinary Nigerians including singers Asa and Wizkid.

Commenting on it, Leke Adeboye said;

“You can’t be a Christian and a Marlian. There is no relationship between ‘The weed and the seed’.”

