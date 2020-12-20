Canelo outclasses Smith to add another world title

Canelo Alvarez dominated Callum Smith to become a four-weight world champion by winning almost every round against the Briton star considered the best at super-middleweight.

Smith clung on to hear the final bell but his fate had long been sealed as he dropped the decision by scores of 119-109, 119-109 and 117-111.

Alvarez’s only defeat came against Floyd Mayweather seven years ago and his most recent victory was over Sergey Kovalev at light-heavyweight.

Smith, meanwhile, was below par in the second defence of his title against John Ryder last year, and it was Alvarez who edged the opening two rounds with his sustained pressure.

Smith was struggling to land his long jab as the challenger closed the considerable gap before landing.

The champion opened round four with his jab but was soon swarmed by Alvarez who began to display his impressive array of shots, rocking Smith with a right hand.

Alvarez’s defence was as effective as his offence and Smith was struggling to land as he conceded another round in the fifth.

Smith began to let his hands go as the fight reached the halfway point but he faced an uphill struggle in the second half.

The Brit was busier again in the seventh stanza but still found himself backed up on the ropes.

And Smith found himself on the back foot again in the eighth as Alvarez twice jolted his head back with an uppercut.

That same shot landed in the ninth as Smith came under serious pressure while blood streamed from his nose.

Alvarez was landing hooks and uppercut at will by the 10th, forcing Smith to hold on for the championship rounds, even though he knew his world title had been taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

