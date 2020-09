Fresh off her AFRIMMA nomination for Best Female Rapper, The “Lady Dragon”, Candy Bleakz drops the music video for her new single “Won La”.

The video was directed by Naya Effectz – a frequent collaborator who also directed her April release, Kelegbe.

The video for Won La is one huge party; complete with dancing, lights, water guns and lots of colour. For a world currently engulfed in a crisis, it is a temporary escape. No worries. Just good vibes and fun all the way.

