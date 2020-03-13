Canadian Prime Minister’s Wife Sophie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by Trudeau’s office on Thursday night which said that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement said.

His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.

He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus. Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Trudeau cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death — an elderly nursing home resident in British Columbia. T