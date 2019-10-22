Canada’s Trudeau survives, but loses Majority

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party has retained power in a narrow Canadian election win but he will now be prime minister of a minority government.

The Liberals are projected to win 157 seats, 13 short of a majority, and will find it harder to pass legislation in Mr Trudeau’s second term.

After the keenly contested poll, the opposition Conservatives are in line to win the popular vote, which has not translated into seats. They are projected to take 121, up from the 95 they held before.

Although Monday night’s results saw a sharp decline in seats for the country’s left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP), its leader, Jagmeet Singh, could become the kingmaker as they are expected to take 24 seats in the 338-seat parliament.

Quebec’s separatist party, the Bloc Québécois, which competes only in that province, fared much better. It is expected to take 32 seats, compared to the 10 it won in 2015.

The federal election was seen as a referendum on Mr Trudeau, who had a bumpy first term, tainted by scandal, particularly the blackface incident just before the polls.

In a victory speech, Mr Trudeau told cheering supporters in Montreal that voters had “rejected division and negativity… and they rejected cuts and austerity and voted in favour of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change”.

He said: “Thank you for having faith in us to move our country in the right direction.”

And to those who did not back him, he promised his party would govern for everyone.

While Trudeau’s weakened grip on power is being seen as a rebuke of his record, the result is bitterly disappointing for Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.