Canada Tackles Dele Momodu over Claims PM Trudeau is Begging for One Million Nigerian Immigrants

The Canadian embassy in Nigeria has called out Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, over an information he shared concerning allowing Nigerian immigrants into the country.

The embassy denied reports that its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to allow one million Nigerians enter Canada under a new employment and migration programme.

Momodu quoted a spokesman of the Canadian labour department as saying: “The programme’s website will be launched next week and all available jobs will be listed. Currently there are over 6 million vacancies and we are hoping that Buhari allows at least one million people from Nigeria.”

But the embassy, while replying to Momodu’s tweet, said the development as claimed by the publisher “is false”.

It also said: “Nigerians are welcome to apply to immigrate to Canada. For the real information on how to apply, go to https://t.co/nvOkvSQzt4”

Also, while writing via its Twitter handle, the embassy also asked Nigerians to “shine their eyes” regarding any story on the issue.

It wrote: “If you see a story online about moving to Canada that seems too good to be true – shine your eyes well-well o!!!

“Over 4,200 Nigerians were approved for permanent residency in Canada in 2017, which is almost double the number from the year prior. Nigerians in Canada make important contributions to both countries.

“If you’ve seen this link on your social media timeline, don’t fall for it. This story is not true.”

