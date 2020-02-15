Canada-returnee shot dead in Lagos

A Nigerian man based in Canada has reportedly been assassinated in Lagos State a few days after returning to the country.

Reports on social media claim the yet-to-be-identified-man who has been based overseas for a long time returned to Nigeria recently and asked his brother whom he has been sending money to build a house for him to take him to the site.

He was said to be on the site at the Ikorodu area of Lagos to inspect the supposed building project when some daredevil assassins shot him dead inside his car.

The social media user who shared photos from the scene of assassination wrote:

“He came from Toronto, Canada after nine years to see the building he has been sending money to his brother to erect for him in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“He was shot the moment he got to the site.”

The assailants are yet to be found, according to reports.