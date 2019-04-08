Canada Beat Super Falcons 2-1

Nigeria senior women national side, Super Falcons, on Monday lost 2-1 to Canada at the Pinatar Arena in Spain.

The reigning African champions took the lead in the encounter through striker Desire Oparanozie after an assist from Uchenna Kanu in the 26th minute.

But Canada cancelled the lead at the restart and scored what proved to be the winner through Sophie Schmidt in the 54th minute.

Coach Thomas Dennerby made five changes in the course of the encounter bring in Rasheedat Ajibade, Iniabasi Umotong, Ogonna chukwudi, Alice Ogebe and Chinaza Uchendu for Ngozi

Akobi, Uchenna Kanu, Halimatu Ayinde, Anam Imo and Desire Oparanozie respectively.

Dennerby would undoubtedly take positives from the narrow losing margin as they continue preparation for the World Cup in France.