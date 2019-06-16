CAN Warns El-Rufai over Religious Disharmony

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna Chapter has said Christians in the state would not accept the religious bill signed into law by the State House of Assembly, even if Governor Nasir el-Rufai gave his assent.

The Christian body said the bill was a breach of the fundamental rights of Christians in the state, and was being studied for immediate legal action in the court.

The state CAN Chairman, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, who disclosed this, yesterday, said: “As the state chairman of CAN, I or any official was not invited for any preliminary hearing by the Assembly on the bill that the House hurriedly signed into law before it was resolved. And most members of the Interfaith Council, which they claimed would regulate activities of Churches and Mosques in the state, don’t understand what Christianity is, let alone regulate our religion.

“What is the essence of Christianity, if we cannot evangelise, both privately and publicly? The law cannot work. We will not accept it. I was in America, when news of the endorsement was announced. Now that I am back, we are going to challenge the unlawful bill that the people of Kaduna rejected.

“And for the sake of religious harmony, Kaduna government should avoid anything that will disrupt peace in the state. We have had enough controversies and issues of insecurity. Government should not overheat the polity again.”