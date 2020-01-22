CAN spits fire, accuses FG of working with terrorists to wipe out Nigerian Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged that it will be difficult for them to believe that Federal Government or its agents are not working with insurgents, secretly or otherwise, to exterminate Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement Monday, CAN said the consistent attacks on Christians and its communities, particularly in northern Nigeria is a pointer that “enemies” have risen against Christians in Nigeria.

The statement came after the sudden execution of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the CAN Chairman, Michika Local Government Area and the District Church Council Secretary of the Ecclesiya Yan’uwa a Nigeia (EYN) Church in Michika, Adamawa State, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Rev Andimi was taken away some weeks ago when Boko Haram insurgents invaded their community in Adamawa state. While in captivity, he made passionate appeals to CAN and Federal Government to secure his release.

CAN said it made several efforts within its powers to secure the safe release of the Pastor but could not because it lacked military powers to do so.

CAN Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, recalled that last Sunday, a clergyman, Rev. Denis Bagauri, was murdered by unknown gunmen in his residence at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa State.

He also bore in mind the very questionable leadership of the security agencies that has been skewed towards a religion.

He asked: “Is the lopsidedness not a cover up for the operation of the insurgency? If not, why couldn’t the well-equipped security agents of Nigeria secure the safe release of the pastor?

“We are almost losing hope in government’s ability to protect Nigerians especially Christians who have become endangered species under its watch. We strongly appealed to International community and developed nations, notably, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel and others, to please come to our aid, especially Nigerian Christians so we won’t be eliminated one by one.”

Meanwhile, CAN has declared three days of fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria, particularly socioeconomic and security.