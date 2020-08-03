CAN slates El-Rufai over Southern Kaduna Killings

Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has told the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to do less of the talking and move into action to bring an end to the brutal killings in Southern Kaduna.

CAN called on the governor to show empathy to the people who lost loved ones to the crisis, rather than dwelling his time and energy on blame game of who was responsible or not.

Speaking on Sunday at prayers/indoor protest over the southern Kaduna killings, chairman of the State CAN, Reverend Joseph Hayab, said: “There is nothing wrong if people are in pains and the governor goes to them and say sorry, we will do something about it, calm down”.

The event which took place at ECWA Good News Church in Narayi High Cost area of Kaduna city witnessed hundreds of worshipers who were all dressed in black attires in solidarity with those who lost their lives in the banditry attacks.

Hayab faulted the narrative in some quarters that the crisis was between farmers and herdsmen in the area, saying that the people suffered attacks and killings in their respective homes, and never on the farms.

He urged both the federal and state government to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crimes by sending more security agencies to the zone.

He said, “One thing that I must not fail to tell our governor is that he should do less of the talking, and move into action to bring peace to Southern Kaduna.

“If the governor wants us to listen to him, he too should listen to us because he is an elected leader of the people.

” We will not keep quiet until peace is returned to Southern Kaduna.

“If there is no peace, we will match to Abuja to tell the President that there is no peace in Kaduna.

“Government has not put these bandits on the run, our government must put bandits on the run because if they do that, there will be peace in Kaduna. Enough is enough. As Christians we have turned enough cheeks for our enemies, no cheeks to turn again.

“Government should stop speaking for the people that are killing us. There is no way you speak for the person you don’t know.”

Earlier in his welcome address, CAN secretary, Reverend Sunday Ibrahim raised the hope that God would take revenge on behalf of the people of Southern Kaduna, saying “This nonsense must stop, God is about to do something in Southern Kaduna”

