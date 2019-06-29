The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the ongoing rape scandal involving Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Speaking with the press today, CAN President, Supo Ayokunle, said the body does not interfere in the running of churches. And his media aide, Oladeji Adebayo, added that CAN only concerns itself with serving as an intermediary between the church and the government.

“I am sorry CAN does not intervene in how churches are running. Churches belong to denominations and these are the two bodies that regulate how pastors run their ministries, not CAN,” he told NewTelegraph, adding, “CAN deals with inter-religious matters and stands between the church and the government,.”

This comes a day after Busola Dakolo revealed during an interview with YNaija that Pastor Fatoyinbo raped her when she was just a teenager.

The infamous preacher, who has a long history of sexual misconduct, denied the accusations and threatened to file a lawsuit against her.