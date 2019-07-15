CAN Reps Visit COZA to Declare Support for Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo: Video

Some representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) visited COZA yesterday to declare their support for the alleged rapist, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Recall that the disgraced preacher, who has a long history of alleged sexual misconduct, was accused rape by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo, who revealed in an interview with YNaija, how he raped her when she was only 16.

Her story stirred a major conversation on social media, and Fatoyinbo was forced to step down from his position as the senior pastor of his church. Also, Nigerians called on CAN to address and investigate the claims but the association, at first, insisted that COZA is not a member of the association. However, their representatives have now visited the infamous church to declare their support for Fatoyinbo.

See the video below:

So CAN representatives went to COZA to show support for Biodun Fatoyinbo yesterday. Nigeria really is a "special" country lol pic.twitter.com/03ELk13XtP — Wole (@Kingwole) July 15, 2019