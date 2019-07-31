CAN Rep Says God Will ‘Restore’ Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Even If He’s Guilty

One of the members of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Rev. Israel Akanji, who apparently is the North-Central Chairman of the CAN, has defended his solidarity visit to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s church.

Recall that he and another member of the association visited COZA two weeks ago to declare their support for the alleged rapist, and this earned him a backlash from Nigerians and subsequent condemnation from CAN.

Now, Akanji has said that God will restore Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo even if he is found guilty of the rape allegation against him by Busola Dakolo.

The preacher said this while preaching to his members at the First Baptist Church in Garki area of Abuja.

Per LIB, he said:

“I still pray for that pastor (Fatoyinbo). I am not sure he erred; I have no right to judge because I don’t know whether the accusations against him are true or false. It has yet to be determined but even if it is true, I still pray that God will restore him fully to the work of the ministry. Individuals locked up by the EFCC who are seen to be the worst people on the face of the earth… we pray for them. And that church, we needed to go and speak and pray with them because of what they were passing through and that is what we did. Now, people may have different opinions but I hold the bible as the pastor, First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja. I have no regret that I went to that church (COZA). I didn’t go there to endorse evil but I wanted to say that even if you are the worst sinner, Jesus Christ still has a place for you. What will Jesus do? If Jesus were in our generation, he would be criticised for things he did. So, is it what people say that matters? Not in all cases. Yes, some things people say matter but when it has to do with eternity and the kingdom of God, it doesn’t matter what anybody says. I pray that all those who have seen this as an entry point to fight the Christian faith in this nation will fail in the name of Jesus. God, I pray for that Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo. He told me he gave his life to Christ in the Baptist Student Fellowship of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Ilorin. I didn’t go there (COZA) because he was a Baptist. I didn’t know he had anything to do with Baptist. I just went and he saw me as a father. I thank you, God. And I pray that you intervene such that the needed correction should there be any, be made. And God, you, who denied Peter after he denied you in your mercy, you will restore your servant. I pray that the family which felt wounded, should that be true, please heal their minds, restore them as well.”