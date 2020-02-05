CAN lambastes Buhari over Boko Haram claim

The Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, has debunked the claim by the President Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd) that 90 per cent of Boko Haram victims were Muslims, saying he was being dishonest about the reality on the ground.

Rev. John Hayab, CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern region), said in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday that the umbrella Christian body was not surprised by the President’s claim if recent utterances by his spokesmen over the persecution of Christians were considered.

“If President Buhari truly made that claim, then we cannot be surprised going by the things his spokesman, Femi Adesina said after the killing of Rev Lawan Andimi,” he said.

“We believe Adesina wrote the column on behalf of his principal to affirm the things he has said, himself, about the attack on Christians by Boko Haram terrorists.

“But there is a difference between what they say in the media and the actual happenings on the ground. In Nigeria, it will be dishonest for anyone to claim that 90 percent of Boko Haram victims have to be Muslims.

“We believe it is not true. However, this is part of the denials that have caused problems in this country.

“Instead of accepting the reality of our problems, our leaders prefer to live in denials. No serious-minded person will believe the President is being honest in his claims.

“We make bold to say the Federal Government has not commissioned any multi-stakeholder survey to ascertain the facts and figures. Let the President show him the full facts backing his claims.

“A leader who is supposed to unite the people need not exhibit certain sentiments such as have been conveyed by President Buhari in his claim.”