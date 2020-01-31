CAN disowns Pastor who faked own kidnap

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Kaduna State, says the suspected ‘pastor’ who faked his kidnap at the Trikaniya and the Kudandan areas in Chikun Local Government Area of the State, is not a pastor as claimed.

Chairman of the association in the State, Rev. Joseph Hayab, made this known in Kaduna on Thursday.

Hayab in a statement said the association would never harbour or spare any of its pastor that committed crime in state, saying the CAN was ever ready to support the police to carry out their statutory responsibility, The Nation writes.

The cleric commended the efforts of the state police command in fishing out fake pastors such as the suspect, James Clement, urging the police to dig further with the view of apprehending and exposing others in the habit of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

He said: “Any pastor or Christian who fake his kidnapped or is confirmed to have any dirty business to do with kidnappers should be arrested and prosecuted.

“Kidnappers have cause us pains and sorrow and our faith and Association will not support or defend evil.

“I have checked and come to know that this man that was arrested for faking his kidnapped and some of his collaborators do not pastor any church.

“Some of them are roadside artisans who are claiming to be clergies when their businesses are not moving well. How can a true Pastor plan to defraud his family by faking his kidnapped? This is unchristian and no culture in our dear country support such evil behaviour.

“We salute our security for arresting him and exposing people like him. We hope and pray they will go after more bad eggs in our community and arrest them.

“This will help to sanitise the community and separate good from Evil. We are appealing to our members and the general public to help in exposing people with dubious attitudes around them,” he said.