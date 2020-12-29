CAN directs Lagos Churches to end crossover services by 11pm

The Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches in the state to close their crossover services on December 31, 2020 by 11 pm.

The Lagos State CAN chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite announced this while briefing journalists on Monday.

He said, “As part of our responsibility as a law-abiding organisation and in response to the appeal made to us by the State Government, we hereby direct that all churches should ensure their services on 31st of December, 2020 end at 11:00 pm so as to allow attendees get to their respective homes and places of rest on or before 12:00 midnight when the curfew will start.”

Adegbite said the media briefing became necessary “following story making the rounds that suggest that the leadership of CAN is at loggerhead with the government in the state over the 2020 Crossover night.”

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had ordered all worship centres in the state to suspend night services, vigils, and cross-over events.

The state also announced a 12 am to 4 am curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

