CAN Declares January 10 Day of National Prayers for Elections, Others

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 10 as a day of national prayers for the general elections to be peaceful, free, fair and credible.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday also calling for prayers for the freedom of Leah Sharibu and others still held captive by Boko Haram terrorists.

CAN called on churches across the nation to pray against violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes between 11am and 2pm on Thursday next week.

It also urged politicians, especially Christians participating in the elections as well as Christian groups to participate in the programme.

The Christian body asked the faithful to also pray that God should stop all the people or groups behind the killings in the country and their financiers.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) under the leadership of His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle has declared 10 January 2019 as a National Day of Prayers for peaceful, free, fair and credible election and freedom for Leah Sharibu and others in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The prayer meeting is to be organized in Abuja and all the State capitals nationwide between 11:00am and 2:00pm prompt with a view to asking God to prevent violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes with a view to having credible elections.

Christian politicians especially those contesting for any of the elections, all Christian groups or organisations and all stakeholders are invited to participate in the programme.

CAN urges all Christian Groups, denominational, church and block leaders of CAN or their representatives to assemble at the National Christian Centre, Abuja on 10th January for this all-important prayer meeting.

All Christian candidates for all the elective offices or their representatives are also invited as they will be prayed for to be good Ambassadors of Christ before, during and after the election.

CAN asks all State Chairmen and all denominational leaders to organize similar programme and Christian candidates who could not make it to Abuja, especially those who are contesting for State Assembly or positions of Governor to attend the one being organised at the State level.

We are to pray for all Christians contesting for one post or the other for the will of God to be done concerning their ambition. That the powerful in our nation will not be able to manipulate the election and edge them out.

We will also pray for the following:

That all captives in the den of the terrorists like Leah Sharibu, the Chibok girls should be set free immediately. That the general election should be free, fair and credible. That it should be violence – free and without any bloodshed. That God should use the process to give the country good and godly leaders at all levels. That every evil plan against Nigeria be frustrated. That 2019 should be a New Dawn for Nigeria. That God should stop all groups behind the killings in Nigeria and their financiers.

All churches and all Christians in the country are urged to participate in the programme to usher in the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all round prosperity.

We urge you to please attach utmost importance to this prayer program for 2019 elections.

Thank You

Signed

Joseph Daramola, Esq.

Acting General Secretary