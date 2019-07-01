‘Campaign against Magu won’t Save You’ – EFCC hits back at Saraki

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says no amount of media campaign against Ibrahim Magu, its acting chairman, will stop the prosecution of Bukola Saraki, former president of the senate.

In a statement on Sunday, Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, alleged that Saraki made a false claim against Magu, adding that the commission would not be distracted by such claims.

“We wish to state without any contradiction that the ongoing investigation against the former senate president and other politically-exposed Persons (PeP) are on course, while Saraki and his co-travellers will surely have their day in court shortly,” he said.

“Particularly, of reference is the report ‘Magu begged me to help his confirmation by the Senate, Saraki tells CJ Kafarati.’

“Saraki deviously chose to divert attention from the weighty allegations of financial fraud trailing his eight years stewardship in Kwara and leadership of the senate.”

The EFCC spokesman said the former Kwara governor made the claim in a bid to prevent the chief judge of the federal high court from transferring his case from Taiwo Taiwo, a judge who “restrained the commission from performing its statutory duties.”

“While waiting for the careful response of the CJ over the commission’s request, we wish to advise ex-president of the senate to carry his cross and allow the judiciary to perform its constitutional role,” he said.

“The commission under Magu, has moved on and will not be distracted over mundane issues. Let it be stated in unequivocal terms that the investigation of Saraki’s stewardship, whether as a former president of the senate or as a former governor of Kwara, has absolutely nothing to do with the non-confirmation of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC.

“While the EFCC will not allow itself to be drawn by Saraki to take up issues with him on the pages of newspapers, it is pertinent to once again state in clear terms that the probes being carried out by the EFCC are nothing personal.”

He added that Saraki should not be scared of the EFCC “as long as he believes he has a clear conscience.”