Camila Cabello Set to Star in the Retelling of the ‘Cinderella’ Story

THR is reporting that Camila Cabello is set to make her feature acting debut.

According to the media house, the Grammy-nominated singer will team with Kay Cannon, the director of Blockers, for a new retelling of the classic fairy tale Cinderella.

Cabello reportedly will also be involved in creating the music for the film.

THR adds that the idea for the new take on Cinderella grew from an original idea by James Corden, the late-night talk show host who has made major musical inroads thanks to his popular “Carpool Karaoke” segments.

Corden will also be producing the feature project with Leo Pearlman.

