CAMA: Go to NASS – Osinbajo tells pastors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lashed out at aggrieved pastors over the amendment to the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

He spoke at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a special conversation featuring him and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said: “we have a process by which this can be redressed.

“Whatever the proposal for amendment may be, whatever the view of the leadership of the church may be, regarding the question of how the trustees, whether they are interim trustees or not, can be put into a proposal that will be brought to the National Assembly for consideration for amendment to the law, that is the process which is entirely opened and ought to be pursued.

“We are in a democracy and there is a process by which things can be done and that process is the one where you bring forward amendments to the National Assembly and they will do whatever is considered useful in the circumstance.”

Osinbajo also implored those who have concerns about the recently signed CAMA legislation to approach the National Assembly for possible amendments, since “we are in a democracy.”

Osinbajo also said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would not sweep the major issues underlying under the carpet to “effectively” deal with the Southern Kaduna crisis

He said those issues included “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalization and the prosecution of persons responsible for these murders -this is to ensure that the impunity doesn’t worsen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

