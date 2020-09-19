Calvert-Lewin treble fires Everton as Leeds edge another 7-goal thriller

Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a hat-trick as Everton crushed 10-man West Bromwich Albion 5-2.

On the second weekend of the new campaign, Carlo Ancelotti’s side fell behind to Grady Diangana’s early goal at Goodison Park.

But Calvert-Lewin equalised and James Rodriguez put Everton ahead with his first Premier League goal before Albion imploded.

Kieran Gibbs was dismissed for pushing James in the face in first half stoppage-time, before Albion boss Slaven Bilic got sent to the stands after storming onto the pitch for a furious rant at referee Mike Dean.

Matheus Pereira equalised for Albion after the interval, but Michael Keane restored Everton’s lead and Calvert-Lewin sealed the points with his second and third goals.

Elsewhere, Leeds earned their first Premier League win since 2004 with a 4-3 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were involved in another eye-catching encounter in their first top-flight home match for 16 years.

After losing 4-3 at champions Liverpool on the opening weekend, Helda Costa fired Leeds ahead in the fifth minute, blasting home from a tight angle following Kalvin Philips’ corner.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised from the penalty spot in the 35th minute after a foul on Joe Bryan.

Bryan was penalised himself for his shove on Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich restored Leeds’ advantage with a 40th minute spot-kick.

In the 51st minute, Klich’s fine pass into the area carved Fulham’s defence open and Patrick Bamford steered a right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Leeds struck again six minutes later with a superb second goal for Costa, who slammed home following Bamford’s superb run and cross.

Fulham pulled one back in the 62nd minute through Bobby Decordova-Reid and Mitrovic’s towering header four minutes later set up a tense finale, but the promoted Cottagers fell to a second successive defeat.

