Calm down, coronavirus not a death sentence – Gov Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed optimism that Abians, nay Nigeria, would survive the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) currently ravaging the world.

As a result, Ikpeazu counselled Abians not to panic because Covid-19 is not a death sentence.

The Governor, who was briefing newsmen Saturday on his return from his trip abroad, noted that since the first reported index case of Coronavirus in Nigeria has been handled, the country would overcome the scourge.

His words: “I am happy to tell you, and I am sure you know, that the very first individual that came into our space with this virus has been discharged, which means that this Corona virus is not a death sentence, as it were.

“It requires a lot of putting our hands together: it requires community efforts, we must support one another at a time like this. And together, I am very, very sure and confident that we will deal with the issue.

“Whether we are going to survive, the answer is yes, because as we speak today, the medical community worldwide is in unity in terms of looking for a cure or a vaccine. But I am sure and confident that Abians will be among those that will survive. We don’t have a case today and pray that none will knock on our door soon.”

The briefing held at the Tele-Health Initiative office, a facility the government has also readied to tackle the Coronavirus scourge.

People with the customised cards, through their phones, have access to the facility where they establish contact with medical doctors who investigate their cases and make necessary recommendations.

“As close as your mobile phones are to you, so also are you close and have access to medical doctors in this facility,” the Governor said.

“We have a battery of medical doctors that are willing to take your calls 24 hours a day and that’s why people have been calling to know what is happening, Corona virus and all that,” he added.

Dr. Ikpeazu advised people to use the tele-health facility and from the comfort of their offices or homes ask questions in any language, rather than crowd health centres.

He added that two isolation centres have been established at Amachara and Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, while plans were on top gear to open yet a third one at Abia North.

He advised people of the state to observe and adhere strictly to all protocols and health advisory on how to avoid contacting the coronavirus, which include avoiding a crowded place, going for test when running high temperature, constant washing of hands with water and soap and applying sanitisers where there is no water and observing general hygiene.