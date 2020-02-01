‘Call Oshiomhole to order’ – Edo Govt tells presidency, IGP

The Edo State Government has asked the Presidency and the Inspector-General of Police to call the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to order and let him know that no one is above the law of the land.

This message was conveyed in a communiqué by Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy to the Edo State Government.

In the statement Friday, the government said Comrade Oshiomhole’s ambition to be the ‘ultimate godfather in Edo State is not worth the lives and safety of millions of Edo people.

The Edo State Government also called on the citizens and residents of the state to be law-abiding, go about their lawful businesses and shun any action that would undermine public peace and safety.

The government warned that very stiff penalties will be meted on any individual or group who flout orders from security agencies and government that unauthorized rallies in the name of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must not be held in any part of the state.

“It bears repeating that the Edo State Chapter of the APC has neither authorized nor organized any rally. The plans of the dissident Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) to again disrupt the peace in the state in Edo Central Senatorial District is unauthorized and goes against the directives of the Nigerian Police Force and the state government,” the statement read in part.

Noting that there are clandestine plans to hold a rally in Edo Central Senatorial District, the government warned those orchestrating the crisis to desist forthwith, stressing that there have been similar gatherings in the past which have resulted in civil disturbances, disruption of peace, injuries on innocent citizens and destruction of property, which the Edo State Government will no longer tolerate.

The warning comes amid a growing leadership tussle between Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is up for re-election later this year.