‘Call Okorocha to Order’ – Group Urges Buhari, APC

Media Initiative against Injustice, Violence and Corruption (MIIVOC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to call on the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, to protect the state’s property from looters.

In a statement Monday by the Communications Officer, Philip Inyang, the executive director of MIIVOC, Dr. Walter Duru, warned against the consequences of looting after May 29.

The statement read: “We are concerned over the irresponsible looting of property belonging to the people of Imo State. We initially took this with a pinch of salt, until people were caught red-handed last Thursday making away with valuables belonging to the state at Heroes Square, Owerri.”

Younger brother to the governor, Jude Okorocha, was reportedly seen at the scene of the looting. Trucks were being used to carry valuables such as seats, building rods, streetlights, among others, Guardian writes.

But for the swift intervention of some eagled-eyed youths of the state, they would have succeeded in moving the materials to unknown destinations.

“We are reliably informed that a similar thing happened at the state-owned Imo International Conference Centre (IICC), where chairs, air conditioners and other valuables were also illegally removed. Just two weeks ago, some vehicles belonging to the state government were said to have been recovered somewhere in Abia State, where they were allegedly auctioned.”

“If for any reason, Governor Okorocha claims not to be aware that such pedestrian criminality is going on under his watch, then, he must take immediate steps to recover all the property of the state that have been stolen under his watch.”